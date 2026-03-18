Rein Therapeutics Inc. $RNTX Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232,846 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Rein Therapeutics worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rein Therapeutics by 218.8% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 228,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rein Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RNTX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Rein Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RNTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rein Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNTX

About Rein Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

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