Lunate Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Webull Corporation $BULL

Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,624,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,084,000. Webull comprises about 34.8% of Lunate Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lunate Capital Ltd owned about 3.16% of Webull as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BULL. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at about $85,491,000. HSG Holding Ltd bought a new position in Webull during the second quarter worth about $113,109,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Webull by 326.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,289,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,645,000 after buying an additional 2,518,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

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Webull Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ BULL opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Webull Corporation has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BULL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Webull in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BULL

About Webull

(Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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