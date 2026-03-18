Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 138.0% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q3 results and AI backlog — Oracle reported one of its best quarters in 15 years with revenue and EPS beats and a massive increase in remaining performance obligations driven by AI deals, supporting a higher growth trajectory for OCI. Oracle Just Posted Its Best Quarter in 15 Years
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on the AI story — Several analysts are upbeat that Oracle is in the early innings of an AI-led growth cycle and have reiterated buys or high price targets, which supports upside if execution continues. Oracle Continues To Receive Analyst Optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and other brokers reaffirm buys / high PTs after earnings — post?earnings notes highlight cloud revenue strength and IaaS growth, which supports medium?term estimates. Earnings Beat & Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and partnership news — Oracle released Java 26 (strengthening AI/crypto developer tooling) and announced a multi?year embedded?payments collaboration with Alviere, incremental positives for platform stickiness. Oracle Releases Java 26
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price?target activity mixed — some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Stifel, Mizuho) while keeping Outperform/Buy ratings; signals that upside remains but expectations are being re?priced for higher capex. Stifel Cuts PT on Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Potential large layoffs reported — media reports say Oracle may cut 20k–30k jobs (up to ~18% of workforce) to fund AI data?center buildout and cost savings, raising execution and morale risk. Oracle Layoff Plan Raises Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Rising restructuring & capex / cash?burn concerns — Oracle disclosed materially higher restructuring costs (an additional ~$500M) and aggressive data?center capex, which pressures near?term free cash flow despite revenue beats. Higher Restructuring Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class action notices and lead?plaintiff deadlines — several law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs alleging misstatements about data?center capabilities and capex, creating legal overhang and potential litigation costs. Class Action Lawsuit Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Debate on Oracle’s big AI bet — critics warn the ~$50B+ AI infrastructure push could be either a masterstroke or a costly mistake if demand or margins disappoint. That debate supports higher volatility. $50 Billion AI Bet — Risk/Reward
Oracle Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE ORCL opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.73.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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