16,260 Shares in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

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JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPLD opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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