ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael Baur Sells 3,827 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $137,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,105.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.3%

SCSC stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

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ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.20). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $766.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ScanSource by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ScanSource by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ScanSource by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 90.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

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About ScanSource

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ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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