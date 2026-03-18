SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.45 and last traded at $170.08, with a volume of 4549356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.37.

Trending Headlines about SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

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SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 759.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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