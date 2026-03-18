SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.45 and last traded at $170.08, with a volume of 4549356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.37.
Trending Headlines about SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strait of Hormuz supply disruptions and escalating Iran conflict are keeping Brent/WTI elevated, supporting E&P revenues and valuations. Oil gains over 2% as market weighs Iran war supply risks
- Positive Sentiment: Oil topped $100 in recent trading as doubts linger over protection for Gulf shipping — a direct tailwind for upstream producers in XOP’s portfolio. Oil jumps over 2% as doubts linger over U.S.-backed plan to protect Strait of Hormuz shipping
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its oil price outlook after the supply shock, implying stronger cash flows for U.S. producers and supporting sector multiples. Oil shock lifts BofA outlook on US energy
- Neutral Sentiment: The Fed is widely expected to hold rates this week; that removes a near?term policy risk but keeps macro uncertainty in play for cyclicals like energy. The Fed is likely to hold rates steady with volatile oil prices and poor US jobs performance
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/near?term analyses show crude consolidating amid headline?driven swings — this supports continued trading opportunities but also episodic volatility. Crude Oil Price Forecast: Risk of Pullback Heightened
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn of short?term pullbacks and rising short interest as some investors take profits after the rapid rally — a risk for XOP’s near?term upside. Oil Short Interest Spikes. Look Out Ahead.
- Negative Sentiment: Macro warnings (Moody’s) and recession talk if oil stays elevated could weigh on broader equities and cap gains for cyclical energy stocks despite higher commodity prices. Moody’s Warns of Recession Risk if Oil Prices Stay Elevated
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
Further Reading
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