Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as low as $17.39. Aviva shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 80,746 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

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