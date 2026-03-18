Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $10.9790. Swatch Group shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 95,199 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Swatch Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swatch Group

Swatch Group Trading Up 0.5%

Swatch Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.