Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 889136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $616,556.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,704.64. This trade represents a 49.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $308,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,519. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 458,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 312,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 53.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 123,987 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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