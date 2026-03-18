Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $104,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 637.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BR opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.