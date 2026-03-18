CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,796 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.62% of VICI Properties worth $216,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 3,466,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 122,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,874,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 117.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VICI opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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