Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.31 and traded as low as GBX 123. Bellevue Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 123.60, with a volume of 179,678 shares changing hands.

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £90.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.08.

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Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 61.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent. of net asset value at the end of the preceding financial year (to be paid mostly out of capital).

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