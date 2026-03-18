INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

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About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

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Interserve plc (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) is a United Kingdom–based support services and construction group trading as an American Depositary Receipt in the United States. The company delivers integrated services encompassing facilities management and construction to public and private sector clients. Its offering spans hard facilities management—mechanical, electrical and building fabric services—and soft facilities management, including cleaning, catering and security. In construction, Interserve undertakes new-build, fit-out, refurbishment and specialist infrastructure projects.

The company’s client base covers a range of sectors such as healthcare, education, justice, transport and defense.

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