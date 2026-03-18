Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,480 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $261,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after buying an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,334,000 after acquiring an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,718,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,881,000 after purchasing an additional 502,464 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $218.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.