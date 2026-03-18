Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $132.9810, with a volume of 3947570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.46.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,592 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,662,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,067,000 after acquiring an additional 965,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,236,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,446,000 after purchasing an additional 954,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,905,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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