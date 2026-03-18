Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.43. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 435,360 shares.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.75.

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Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

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Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) is a Canadian licensed producer of medical and consumer cannabis products. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, the company operates large-scale indoor and greenhouse facilities designed to produce consistent, high-quality cannabis flower and derivative products. Aurora’s operations span cultivation, processing and distribution, with an emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies and proprietary genetics to meet diverse patient and adult-use consumer needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes dried flower, cannabis oils, softgel capsules, vaporizable extracts and pre-rolled offerings.

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