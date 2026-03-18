Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $243,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 948.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,599,000 after purchasing an additional 882,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,336,069. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.51 and a 200-day moving average of $276.34. The company has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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