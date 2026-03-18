Quantum Computing (QUBT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

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Quantum Computing Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of QUBT opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUBT

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Milan Begliarbekov sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $33,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,244. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 68,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $540,880.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,132,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,889,324.30. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $648,248. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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