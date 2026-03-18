Columbus Circle Capital Corp II’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 23rd (NASDAQ:CMIIU)

Columbus Circle Capital Corp II’s (NASDAQ:CMIIU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 23rd. Columbus Circle Capital Corp II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Columbus Circle Capital Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbus Circle Capital Corp II to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd.

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Columbus Circle Capital Corp II Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CMIIU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Columbus Circle Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

In other news, major shareholder Circle 2 Sponsor Corp Columbus purchased 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,650,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Columbus Circle Capital Corp II

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Columbus Circle Capital Corp II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company. Like other SPACs, it was formed to raise capital from public investors through an offering and to use those proceeds to identify and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. The vehicle provides investors with an opportunity to participate in a transaction that takes a private company public through a merger or other business combination rather than a traditional IPO process.

The company’s primary business activity is sourcing, evaluating and executing a qualifying business combination.

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