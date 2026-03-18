Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on February 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 423.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Brown & Brown to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.