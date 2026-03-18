Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Update

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 312,673 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 381,301 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,241.28. This represents a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Enpro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 350,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Enpro by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $253.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Enpro has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $286.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.09.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enpro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

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About Enpro

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Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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