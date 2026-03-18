American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Short Interest Update

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,285 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 2,621 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%
American Century Select High Yield ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Century Select High Yield ETF
The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
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