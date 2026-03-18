American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Short Interest Update

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,285 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 12th total of 2,621 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%

American Century Select High Yield ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

Get American Century Select High Yield ETF alerts:

American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Select High Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 250,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in American Century Select High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 10,352.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Select High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Select High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.