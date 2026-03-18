UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Stock Price

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Andersen Group Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE ANDG opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Andersen Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38.

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersen Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,987,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Andersen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersen Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,864,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,948,000.

Andersen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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