Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%.

Abingdon Health Price Performance

Shares of LON ABDX opened at GBX 8 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.25. Abingdon Health has a 52 week low of GBX 5.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 9.

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Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval. The Company also markets its own range of self-tests under the Abingdon Simply Test brand (www.abingdonsimplytest.com) and has developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

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