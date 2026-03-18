Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 17.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,843 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 27,757 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth. FID was launched on Aug 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.