Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Insider Purchases 44,000 Shares

Composecure, Inc. (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Knott bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $751,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,520. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Composecure Stock Performance

Shares of GPGI stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,442. Composecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.00.

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Composecure (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Composecure had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a positive return on equity of 211.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Composecure in a report on Monday. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPGI

Composecure Company Profile

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CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

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