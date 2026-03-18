Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $206,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,235.83. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,197. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $143.13.

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Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,054,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $143.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

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Mohawk Industries Company Profile

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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