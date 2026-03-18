U S Wealth Group LLC. Acquires 2,376 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

U S Wealth Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of U S Wealth Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. U S Wealth Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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