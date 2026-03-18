Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Update

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 356,305 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 432,390 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inno in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inno from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Inno alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INHD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inno

Inno Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inno during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inno during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inno by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inno in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC purchased a new position in Inno in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 15,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,663. Inno has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $474.72. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Inno had a negative net margin of 158.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%.

About Inno

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.