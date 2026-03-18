X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.86% and a negative return on equity of 343.67%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 151,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,116. The company has a market cap of $369.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.43. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,967,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,866 shares during the last quarter. Kalehua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,891,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,621,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XFOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

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About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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