Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 82,219 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 12th total of 98,894 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lixte Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

NASDAQ LIXT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s research centers on selectively targeting key enzymes and pathways involved in DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation, with the goal of creating novel oncology drugs that improve patient outcomes with manageable safety profiles.

Lixte’s lead programs include selective inhibitors of cell cycle checkpoints and related targets, designed to potentiate the effects of standard-of-care chemotherapies and overcome resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

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