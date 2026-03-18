Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,189 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 12th total of 47,318 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 536,392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 413,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 413,022 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Natural Health Trends has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.2%

NHTC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 13,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.84. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a U.S.-based holding company that develops, markets and distributes a range of plant-based health supplements, nutritional products and personal care items. The company’s product portfolio spans weight management, skin care, men’s health, nutritional supplements and wellness solutions designed to support overall health and beauty. Natural Health Trends focuses on delivering scientifically formulated products through modern e-commerce channels and direct selling platforms.

Through its principal subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China—including Shanghai NHTC Health Products Co, Ltd.

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