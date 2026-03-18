Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 45218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRSL. Truist Financial raised Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

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Brightstar Lottery Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Brightstar Lottery Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Brightstar Lottery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightstar Lottery

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

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