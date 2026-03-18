Short Interest in FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Declines By 12.7%

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 69,043 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 12th total of 79,116 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 1.1%

FTLF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

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Institutional Trading of FitLife Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FitLife Brands by 101.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FitLife Brands by 119.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTLF

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

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