Short Interest in FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Declines By 12.7%

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 69,043 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 12th total of 79,116 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FitLife Brands Stock Up 1.1%
FTLF opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.
Institutional Trading of FitLife Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FitLife Brands by 101.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FitLife Brands by 119.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on FTLF
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
Further Reading
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