Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 787862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTE. TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.32.

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Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.19.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baytex Energy news, insider Chad Lundberg bought 11,500 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 532,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,323,012.36. This represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 575,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,590,371. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their position. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baytex Energy

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Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

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