Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.5540, but opened at $17.10. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 7,792 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Neste OYJ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Stock Down 1.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste OYJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste OYJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.