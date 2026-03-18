McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $56.5470, with a volume of 149806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 296,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,273,536.96. This trade represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,775.64. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,828,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,632,000 after purchasing an additional 747,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $259,918,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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