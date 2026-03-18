Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.7990, with a volume of 30116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.40.

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Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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