Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.9210, with a volume of 50484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

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