Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 106107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. ATX Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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