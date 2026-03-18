Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 456932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

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Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 383.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 803.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,350,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,507 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,599.8% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 1,117,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,040,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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