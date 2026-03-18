Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 456932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 383.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
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