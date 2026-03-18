Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) Decreases By 13.3%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,112,732 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 35,887,279 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,758,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,758,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

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ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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