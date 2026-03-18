Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Holdings Lifted by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.2% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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