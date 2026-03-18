Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lessened by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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