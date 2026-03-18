Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,351 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $996.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,974,118. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being recognized as a practical AI leader in retail—deploying inventory self?healing, route optimization and a generative shopping assistant that raises average order value and trims costs; these initiatives support margins and long?term growth.

Walmart is being recognized as a practical AI leader in retail—deploying inventory self?healing, route optimization and a generative shopping assistant that raises average order value and trims costs; these initiatives support margins and long?term growth. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s international segment showed strength in Q4 fiscal 2026 (roughly 7.5% sales growth and ~17% e?commerce growth), providing another growth lever outside the US that can help offset domestic pressures. Walmart’s International Business Shows Strength

Walmart’s international segment showed strength in Q4 fiscal 2026 (roughly 7.5% sales growth and ~17% e?commerce growth), providing another growth lever outside the US that can help offset domestic pressures. Positive Sentiment: Leadership transition has been orderly; management is pushing AI and omnichannel execution that management expects will drive operating income and sales growth, which reassures long?term investors.

Leadership transition has been orderly; management is pushing AI and omnichannel execution that management expects will drive operating income and sales growth, which reassures long?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart goes ex?dividend on March 20 with a boosted payout; the headline dividend supports income investors, though some pieces debate sustainability. Walmart Is About to Pay a Boosted Dividend

Walmart goes ex?dividend on March 20 with a boosted payout; the headline dividend supports income investors, though some pieces debate sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: WMT is drawing heavy retail investor attention and appears on multiple “trending” and comparison writeups; this increases volume and sentiment volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Walmart Is a Trending Stock

WMT is drawing heavy retail investor attention and appears on multiple “trending” and comparison writeups; this increases volume and sentiment volatility but is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Amazon announced faster 1?hour and 3?hour delivery in US cities—heightening competition in same?day/ultra?fast delivery where Walmart has been investing. Faster Amazon service can pressure Walmart’s online share and margins in urban markets. Amazon launches 1-hour shipping in US cities

Amazon announced faster 1?hour and 3?hour delivery in US cities—heightening competition in same?day/ultra?fast delivery where Walmart has been investing. Faster Amazon service can pressure Walmart’s online share and margins in urban markets. Negative Sentiment: Analysts note Walmart trades at a premium valuation versus history/peers given its growth profile (e?commerce, ads and omnichannel gains); concerns that the stock is “rich” make it vulnerable to any negative surprise or competitive threat. Walmart’s Valuation Looks Rich

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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