Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 2.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

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Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 38.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Macy’s

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About Macy’s

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Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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