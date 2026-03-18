Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 2.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Macy’s Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 38.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Macy’s
Here are the key news stories impacting Macy’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Macy’s reported $1.67 EPS vs. analyst consensus $1.55, topping estimates and underpinning upside momentum. Macy’s Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Same?store sales improvement led by Bloomingdale’s — Macy’s reported an unexpected rise in comps for the holiday quarter, with Bloomingdale’s contributing meaningfully to the turnaround narrative. Macy’s Same-Store Sales Boosted by Bloomingdale’s
- Positive Sentiment: Store?refresh program showing early progress — Management said renovations and selective closures are contributing to comp growth, supporting the company’s turnaround strategy and long?term margins. Macy’s expects sales to fall this year, even as store revamp shows progress
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying (roughly a 142% increase vs. typical volume) the day before earnings suggests some traders were positioned for upside, a short?term bullish signal for sentiment.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials posted — Full press release and slide deck are available for investors to review detailed results and guidance assumptions. Macy’s Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious full?year outlook — Management forecast weaker annual revenue and profit amid tight consumer spending, and signaled sales may decline this year, which is pressuring the share price despite the beat. Macy’s forecasts weak annual sales, profit; sees tariff relief
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed guidance tone — Analysts and coverage note that strong Q4 results were partly offset by softer guidance for FY26, creating uncertainty around near?term earnings growth and multiple expansion. Fed Day, Macy’s earnings…
About Macy’s
Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.
The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.
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