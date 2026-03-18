Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,966,185 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 7,157,996 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,842.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,842.7 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIDF opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

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Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

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Ibiden Co, Ltd., founded in 1912 and headquartered in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, is a diversified manufacturing company with a core focus on electronics, automotive and environmental technology. Originally established as a specialist in fiber and paper-based materials, the company transitioned into high-precision manufacturing during the mid-20th century and has since built a global presence in advanced materials and components.

In its electronics segment, Ibiden produces printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductor packaging substrates used in a range of consumer, industrial and telecommunications applications.

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