FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Savara Issued By HC Wainwright

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

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SVRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Savara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Savara by 1,887.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Savara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast slightly (from ($0.13) to ($0.12)) and trimmed FY2026 loss expectations marginally (to ($0.48) from ($0.49)), signaling a small improvement in near-term outlook. MarketBeat SVRA

Lifesci Capital raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast slightly (from ($0.13) to ($0.12)) and trimmed FY2026 loss expectations marginally (to ($0.48) from ($0.49)), signaling a small improvement in near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating on SVRA, which supports investor demand and suggests confidence in Savara’s longer-term commercial potential despite model changes. MarketBeat SVRA

HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating on SVRA, which supports investor demand and suggests confidence in Savara’s longer-term commercial potential despite model changes. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly cadence estimates for 2026 (Q1–Q4) and multi-year projections that give investors updated milestones to watch, but these are expectations rather than new company results. MarketBeat SVRA

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly cadence estimates for 2026 (Q1–Q4) and multi-year projections that give investors updated milestones to watch, but these are expectations rather than new company results. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut FY2026 EPS to ($0.49) from ($0.39), increasing the near-term loss outlook and likely weighing on the stock as investors reassess cash runway and commercialization timing. MarketBeat SVRA

HC Wainwright cut FY2026 EPS to ($0.49) from ($0.39), increasing the near-term loss outlook and likely weighing on the stock as investors reassess cash runway and commercialization timing. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts (FY2027 to ($0.28) from ($0.16); FY2028 to $0.02 from $0.13), and also trimmed FY2029/FY2030 upside — these pushes out and reduce expected profitability, pressuring valuation that had factored in stronger long-term growth. MarketBeat SVRA

Savara Company Profile

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Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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