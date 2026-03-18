FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Savara Issued By HC Wainwright

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
SVRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Savara Stock Performance
Shares of SVRA opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 11.85.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).
Institutional Trading of Savara
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Savara by 1,887.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Savara News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Savara this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast slightly (from ($0.13) to ($0.12)) and trimmed FY2026 loss expectations marginally (to ($0.48) from ($0.49)), signaling a small improvement in near-term outlook. MarketBeat SVRA
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating on SVRA, which supports investor demand and suggests confidence in Savara’s longer-term commercial potential despite model changes. MarketBeat SVRA
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly cadence estimates for 2026 (Q1–Q4) and multi-year projections that give investors updated milestones to watch, but these are expectations rather than new company results. MarketBeat SVRA
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut FY2026 EPS to ($0.49) from ($0.39), increasing the near-term loss outlook and likely weighing on the stock as investors reassess cash runway and commercialization timing. MarketBeat SVRA
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts (FY2027 to ($0.28) from ($0.16); FY2028 to $0.02 from $0.13), and also trimmed FY2029/FY2030 upside — these pushes out and reduce expected profitability, pressuring valuation that had factored in stronger long-term growth. MarketBeat SVRA
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.
The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.
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