Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $17.75. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2027 earnings at $11.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $58.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $64.07 EPS.

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Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($18.39) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $360.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.21.

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Everest Group Stock Up 0.6%

EG stock opened at $322.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.13. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $370.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,876 shares during the period. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Everest Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2028 EPS to $64.07 (from $60.97) and nudged FY2027 to $58.25, and increased some later?year quarterly estimates (e.g., Q4 2027 to $11.27). These upward revisions point to improving longer?term earnings expectations for EG, which can support valuation.

Zacks raised FY2028 EPS to $64.07 (from $60.97) and nudged FY2027 to $58.25, and increased some later?year quarterly estimates (e.g., Q4 2027 to $11.27). These upward revisions point to improving longer?term earnings expectations for EG, which can support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on EG despite the mixed estimate changes — the firm’s stance tempers immediate buy/sell pressure and signals analysts see both upside and near?term risk.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on EG despite the mixed estimate changes — the firm’s stance tempers immediate buy/sell pressure and signals analysts see both upside and near?term risk. Neutral Sentiment: The company finalized an exit/separation agreement with its former general counsel on March 13, 2026; investors will watch disclosures (costs, transitions, any governance notes) for material impact. Article Title

The company finalized an exit/separation agreement with its former general counsel on March 13, 2026; investors will watch disclosures (costs, transitions, any governance notes) for material impact. Neutral Sentiment: Options?market flow has shown notable activity around EG, which can amplify intraday moves and signal trader positioning even if fundamentals haven’t changed. Investors may interpret heavy calls/puts as a short?term catalyst. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Everest Group Stock?

Options?market flow has shown notable activity around EG, which can amplify intraday moves and signal trader positioning even if fundamentals haven’t changed. Investors may interpret heavy calls/puts as a short?term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near?term EPS estimates: Q1 2026 (to $14.38), Q2 2026 (to $16.17), Q3 2026 (to $9.07), and reduced FY2026 to $53.46. They also lowered Q2 2027 and slightly cut Q1 2027 — these downgrades signal softer near?term profitability and are a headwind for the stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

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Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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