Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 764,809 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 747,653 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,334,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 726,290 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,271,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 585,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 562,251 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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